In 2025/26, this will include giving you early access to the very best Palace TV features throughout the season, and – as well as selected Men's pre-season matches – we are planning to show even more live Academy broadcasts.

To ensure we can continue to improve and expand our coverage, there will be a small increase to our subscription pricing, coming into effect on Monday 7th July.

If you are an existing subscriber (outside of a Membership), you will notice these changes from your first payment date after this date.

The new pricing from 7th July will be:

Annual : £37.99 per year

: £37.99 per year Monthly : £5.49 per month

: £5.49 per month Weekly: £3.99 per week

Please note that all passes auto-renew unless cancelled. To find out more, including how to cancel, please click here.

Please also note if your Palace TV+ subscription is included as part of your Membership package, this pricing change will not affect you.

These changes will help us maintain and enhance the quality of our service and deliver more content than ever before, whilst still providing you with exceptional value.

Thank you for your fantastic support.

What is Palace TV+?

Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams wherever they are.

From selected first-team friendlies to live Academy broadcasts of Under-18s and Under-21s games and live commentary on the first-team, Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.

Click here to find out more about Palace TV+.