FOODBANK APPEAL

Palace for Life will be collecting food donations for the Norwood and Brixton foodbank in the Fanzone any time before kick-off of every match throughout December. The foodbank are looking for items that are useful around this time of year such as:

Hot water bottles and blankets - Food and fuel poverty is so closely related with colder temperatures and rising energy costs, so hot water bottles and blankets can go a long way.

Festive treats - Festive biscuits, cakes, puddings, or chocolate coins may seem small, but they could make someone's Christmas

Pet foods - For some, their pet might be their only source of company and they need to be fed too!

Items that require minimal cooking - Some people may only have access to a kettle or minimal cooking equipment. Foods like cous cous, packet soups, stock cubes and spreads are always useful, and easy.

Non food items - Things like toilet roll, sanitary products, deodorant and shower gel are always necessary.

Tinned items - Our local foodbank is in need of the usual tinned goods like, soup, tomatoes, fish, fruit, rice pudding and custard.

If you are unable to make a match or can’t bring items with you, you can make a donation online. Your support will make a massive difference and will go towards funding free sports sessions and hot meals to local children on free school meals. The link to donate is here.

FOOD & DRINK OFFERS

Don’t forget to arrive early to take advantage of our Early Bird offer: enjoy a discounted burger or pie, plus a beer, available up until 45 minutes before kick-off.

There will also be a 50% discount on hot food following the final whistle, with bars closing 10 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

REPORTING ABUSE AT SELHURST PARK

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

MYVOICE

The Palace Safeguarding team were recently pleased to launch our new reporting tool, MyVoice - Matchday and Event Reporting page.

This new service allows a quick, easy, and anonymous (at reporters’ discretion) reporting of safeguarding concerns across our wider community, making it easier for you to get in touch with us and ensuring your reports are instantly fed into out Safeguarding team, ensuring everyone’s voices are heard.

The Event Safeguarding Officer will be present at all home games to assist with any concerns. To access the safeguarding team at a home game, you can approach a steward and ask for the Safeguarding Officer. Away from the game, you can view the webpage HERE for more information and contact details.