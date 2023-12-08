LOVE FOOTBALL, PROTECT THE GAME
A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.
Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.
From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.
CONDUCT
For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.
To challenge the totally unacceptable presence of football tragedy abuse, this season, tough new measures have been introduced which will see people who are found guilty of offences face stadium bans and criminal prosecution.
Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.
Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.
MATCHDAY PROGRAMMES
Our matchday programme for the visit of Liverpool includes a special feature-length interview with Palace midfielder Will Hughes, who talks about gelling a Palace dressing room filled with different cultures and nationalities, and how his introduction to the first-team as a 16-year-old influenced his opinions on the next generation.
Plus, hear from Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson, Doc Brown, Joel Ward, and much, much more...
You can buy a copy of the Liverpool programme from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.
Alternatively, you can read the digital version on cpfc.co.uk from 12:30 Saturday, 9th December.
And remember, all Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members receive free digital copies of the programme in their inbox before every home match this season.