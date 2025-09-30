If you're travelling to Poland, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

Ticketing information

For full information on how to purchase tickets for this fixture, please head here.

Please note that tickets will only be on sale until 17:00 BST today (Tuesday, 30th September) – supporters will be unable to purchase a ticket after this time.

Passports

As required by Polish law, each supporter’s passport information will be required at the point of purchase.

The same passport must then be taken to the stadium on the day of the game. Random spot checks will take place at the Lublin Arena.

Dedicated sections

Palace fans have been allocated Section D1 as a dedicated singing section.

We have also been allocated C1 and C2, as per the stadium map below.