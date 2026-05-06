If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Enhanced searches

Enhanced searches will be in operation at turnstiles on Thursday evening.

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-match atmosphere, and ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Bring Your Scarf

Fans in attendance on Thursday may wish to take part in the below supporter-led display.