If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

No services to Selhurst station

Limited services to Norwood Junction

Due to industrial action, there will be no Southern services at Selhurst station.

Thameslink trains will be calling at Norwood Junction as part of a limited service of just one train per hour, while there will be no Thameslink trains to central London after 21:00.

Normal Overground services are in operation via Norwood Junction.

South Western Railway are undertaking industrial action, meaning away fans may struggle to get into south London by train; this may lead to increased crowds via all other available routes.

Last-minute tickets available

Additional tickets have become available for the match against Bournemouth and have been placed on general sale to supporters.

The club can confirm that Bournemouth have taken up a reduced away allocation for the fixture, meaning that additional tickets have become available to home supporters – and no Season Ticket holder or Membership status is required.

With Palace’s home fixtures selling out quicker than ever before this season, the additional availability marks a prime opportunity for supporters to savour a Premier League matchday at Selhurst Park.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Please note, however, that if you wish to purchase online, your account must have a previous ticket purchase history. If you do not have a purchase history, or do not have an account, please call the box office directly.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day at the box office.

Any ticket collections must be done from the main ticket office, with away collections from 17:30 on the day at Entrance 4.