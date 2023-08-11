If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Sheffield United's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Juniors under the age of 14 will not be permitted into the stadium unless accompanied by an adult.

Tickets

Supporters can check for ticket availability for this match on the Crystal Palace ticketing website.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+, Gold Membership or Junior Gold Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £55!

Supporters are reminded that they are required to re-add their Friends and Family to their network to assign and manage each other’s tickets.

Tickets will not be available to purchase on the day from Sheffield United.

Duplicated tickets can be collected from the black collection kiosk (located at the bottom of Cherry Street car park) an hour-and-a-half before kick-off.

Accessible seats

Ambulant and carer tickets are located in block BL4. In order to get free carer tickets, you must book the ambulant tickets in the seats marked for ambulant supporters; tickets booked elsewhere in the allocation will not be able to be booked with a free PA.

Wheelchair bays are available in block BL4 and are priced at £23 for Adults/Seniors; £20 for 18-21s/Students; and £14 Juniors with a free PA.