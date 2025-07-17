The Eagles now know when they will play all 19 of their Premier League opponents in the 2025/26 season, with Oliver Glasner's side seeking to build on not only a record Premier League points tally (53) but also, of course, a historic FA Cup win at Wembley.

Oliver Glasner’s Palace side – off the back of a historic trophy-winning, and Premier League points record-breaking, campaign – will begin the 25/26 league season with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Sunday, 17th August (14:00 BST). The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

Nottingham Forest are the first team to visit Selhurst Park, in a match that will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Matchday three then sees the Eagles travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Friday Night Football, also available to watch in the UK via Sky Sports, to round off August.

In total, the 2025/26 Premier League season will comprise 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds. The start date of 16th August allows for the maximum player rest time available – 83 clear days – from the end of the 24/25 campaign, while a finish date of 24th May 2026 ensures the Premier League season finishes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period.

It is worth noting our fixtures from September onwards are subject to change with broadcast picks still to be made. Also do remember the first chance to see the Eagles in competitive action comes a week before our trip to Stamford Bridge, when Palace face Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley, ticket information is available here.

Get the fixtures diarised!