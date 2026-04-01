If you’re making the journey to Italy, you’re in luck. Visiting supporters will have a chance to experience a stadium with a unique history and an electrifying atmosphere.

Here’s our quickfire guide to the Artemio Franchi…

A stadium steeped in history

Officially opened in September 1931, the Artemio Franchi was only completely finished in 1932, hosting games at only the second-ever FIFA World Cup finals two years later.

Designed by architect Pier Luigi Nervi, famed for the Nervi Hall in the Vatican, Stadio Artemio Franchi stands as a significant representation of 20th-century architecture in the city.

Originally the stadium boasted a capacity of 47,282, although this has varied through the years.

Fiorentina’s home was also used as a venue when Italy hosted the World Cup finals for a second time in 1990 – one of only four stadiums to be used in both tournaments.