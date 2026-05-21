The Zentralstadion

The Leipzig Stadium as we know it was opened in 2004, but the site has origins that go back to the 1896 Summer Olympics.

After the success of the first modern Olympic games in Athens in 1896, the city of Leipzig started to draw up plans for a stadium of their own.

Modelled on Berlin's famous Olympiastadion, construction on Leipzig's Zentralstadion (Central Stadium) eventually started in August 1955. Partially built using debris from World War II bombing raids, the stadium was opened in August 1956.

The Zentralstadion played host to the 1958 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Czechoslovakia and the German Democratic Republic on the 27th October, 1957 – a game widely believed to have had the highest-ever attendance in the history of East Germany.

The official attendance figure for the game is listed at 110,000 spectators, but it is documented that roughly 640,000 ticket orders were received prior to the match.

The stadium was eventually demolished and replaced with the 47,800 capacity Leipzig Arena in 2004, in anticipation of the 2006 World Cup that was being hosted in Germany.