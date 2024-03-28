Friday, 29th March - Palace v Spurs U21s - 12:00 GMT

First up, on Good Friday, is an all-London clash as Darren Powell’s Under-21s welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the VBS Community Stadium.

Spurs are currently top of the Premier League 2, with 12 wins in 15 games, while Palace are currently in 12th place. Sides only need to finish within the top 16 to ensure qualification to the next phase of the restructured PL2 and a win for Palace will see them almost secure their place in the next round.

There are only four games left in the initial league stage, including this London derby, and you can still grab tickets for this clash from just £2 - click HERE for more information.

The game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+, if you can't make it to Sutton, as the first instalment of the Easter weekend - click HERE for more info on Palace TV+.