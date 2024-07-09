With our pre-season programme now confirmed, you can watch Palace take on Charlton Athletic and Crawley Town, before travelling to the United States to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in the Stateside Cup, returning for a pre-season finale against Nantes at Selhurst Park.

Palace TV+ is the only place you can watch these five fixtures, live and on-demand.

Choose from a Palace TV+ pre-season bundle for just £19.99 for access to each of these matches live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes), wherever you are in the world^, until Wednesday 14th August 2024. The pre-season bundle pass is a one-off payment that does not auto-renew.

Please note: this pass only enables access to the live broadcasts and on-demand repeats of the pre-season matches, and not other premium Palace TV content.

^Please also note that our match against Nantes cannot be viewed by users in France.

Alternatively, our most popular subscription is an Annual Pass for Palace TV+ – giving you access to pre-season matches, all premium videos, selected Academy live broadcasts, live audio commentary of Premier League matches, full 90-minute replays of every first-team match, and more for a whole year.

The Palace TV+ Annual Pass is priced £32.99 and will auto-renew unless cancelled. Last season, we broadcast more than 65 live matches on Palace TV+.

At an Annual Pass rate of £32.99, this worked out at less than 50p per live broadcast across the entirety of the 23/24 season.

You can buy either option HERE on our website, or directly within the Crystal Palace app (via the Memberships section).

Alternatively, if you wish to get access to match tickets (and tons of other benefits), a Membership may be more appropriate for you. 24/25 Membership packages are due to go on sale later this week, so please check back soon.

Please also note that 24/25 Season Ticket+ holders automatically gain access to Palace TV+ as part of their package.