Enjoy the Leipzig pre-match buzz by heading to Marktplatz Leipzig – the city’s Main Square – to sample the city atmosphere and local refreshments, before heading to our Official Fanzone at Wilhelm‑Leuschner‑Platz, which is a 10-minute walk away, for dedicated bars, food and entertainment.

Please ensure, during a day of celebration, that all areas in Leipzig are kept clean and tidy. For more supporter information on the trip to Leipzig, click here.

Fanzone (Fan Meeting Point)

The Fanzone at Wilhelm‑Leuschner‑Platz will open at 12:00, with entertainment and special guests from 14:00 onwards.

It will close at 18:00 – so pop in throughout the day to enjoy a special atmosphere amongst other travelling Palace fans, ahead of kick-off at 21:00.

Free to enter, with or without match tickets, our Fanzone will host a full Palace takeover, with a number of activities planned:

Live DJ & presenter;

Special guest appearances;

On-stage fan competitions;

Exclusive giveaways and prizes to be won;

An inflatable football dartboard;

Appearances from a football freestyler, plus Pete and Alice the Eagles!;

Face painters;

Plenty of bars and refreshments on offer;

An on-site shop for all your Palace UEFA Conference League merch;

And much, much more!

Phone charging facilities will be available, for supporters needing to charge their devices ahead of accessing their tickets at Leipzig Stadium. Please remember that you can take a small power bank into Leipzig Stadium, as long as it’s no larger than your phone.