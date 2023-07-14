The match will be shown LIVE in full on Palace TV+, with coverage on the Official Crystal Palace App, cpfc.co.uk and social media. Unfortunately, fans will be unable to attend this fixture in person.

Factfile

Division : Danish Superliga

: Danish Superliga Manager : Jesper Sørensen

: Jesper Sørensen Last season : 5th

: 5th Nickname : Drengene fra Vestegnen (The Boys from Vestegnen)

: Drengene fra Vestegnen (The Boys from Vestegnen) Ground : Brøndby Stadium

: Brøndby Stadium Founded: 1964

What’s the story?

Since their founding as a merger between two local sides, Brøndby have made an indelible mark on Danish and European football. Since then, 11 league championships and seven Danish cups have followed, inspired by a string of footballing legends.

In the late 1970s, still not operating as a fully professional club, retired Danish international Finn Laudrup took over the club – bringing his talented sons with him. Michael and Brian Laudrup would go on to become two of the most decorated Danish players of all time.

Michael Laudrup’s transfer to Juventus in 1983 was the biggest in the nation’s history, giving Brondby the platform to move forwards; their first league title followed in 1985 and a dominant period followed.