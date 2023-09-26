Man Utd’s strong home record under Ten Hag, going 31 games unbeaten stretching more than a year, came to an end against Brighton in their last match at Old Trafford, and the pressure will be on to stem the bleeding in this double-header against the Eagles.

The boss

The former Ajax manager won three consecutive league titles in the Netherlands – with a fourth denied during a COVID-curtailed season – and took the club to a Champions League semi-final, losing out on a place in the final by a last-gasp Lucas Moura winner for Tottenham.

Inside the camps

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot:

"Apart from the three points [last time out], I think the clean sheet [against Burnley on Saturday] brings us a little bit of extra confidence to go to the next games.

"We needed it after these last couple of games when we conceded a lot of goals and this has to build a foundation now for the next game.

"Collectively we were very good. Everybody was speaking with each other, communication, aggressive on the front foot. And I think that brings you confidence when you look to your mate and he's giving everything for you. You want to give everything for him as well.

"We are playing for Manchester United and we have to be consistent in every game. They [the media] will kill you in every direction if you don’t win games. And you could see in these last couple of weeks, it was another killing machine against us. But we fought hard.

"When we get into Carrington, the noise stays outside and we work hard. And I think we were rewarded today with these three points. But we want to keep going."