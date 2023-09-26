Factfile
- Manager: Erik ten Hag
- Last season: 3rd
- Nickname: The Red Devils
- Ground: Old Trafford
- Founded: 1878 (145 years ago)
What’s the story?
Erik ten Hag overcame an early blip last season to finish with great acclaim: a third place finish, Champions League qualification and two cup finals, winning the League Cup against Newcastle United at Wembley and in doing so securing United’s first trophy for five years.
He may have to do so again this season, having enjoyed a difficult start to the new campaign. Injuries have decimated pre-season plans, with Ten Hag’s side missing seven first-team players in recent meetings with Bayern Munich and Burnley, including six senior defenders.
Positives have come, however, from new centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund, who at just 20-years-old has settled in well, finding the net on his full debut against Brighton & Hove Albion – only to be denied by an earlier VAR call – and scoring at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich.