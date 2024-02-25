They will first welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s in the quarter-final of the Premier League International Cup tomorrow (Monday, 26th February (19:00 GMT)) before hosting Leicester City U21s in the Premier League Cup four days later on Friday, 1st March (19:00 GMT).

There are tickets available for both of these clashes from just £2 - click HERE for more information.

On the test against Wolves, Powell said: “It won't be easy. They're a good side, we've got good players, we've watched them a couple of times and obviously we've played them earlier in the season where we went there and we narrowly lost [3-2].

“It won't be easy, they play, from what we've seen, a similar formation to us so we've just got to make sure we compete and win duels all over the pitch.

“Obviously it's a knockout game which is exciting for everyone, we've been here before, whether that's an advantage or not, but it's a game we should be looking forward to.

“It's a game in a competition that we want to progress in and some of our players have been in the final last year, in our first entry of the competition. For us, we want to progress and as long as we apply ourselves properly, it gives us the best opportunity to progress.”