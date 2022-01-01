With Jordan Ayew's return from the Africa Cup of Nations and the continued reintroduction of Eberechi Eze to regular first-team football, Patrick Vieira has a wealth of attacking options to choose from.

After an impressive start to the season which saw them challenging for the play-off places in League Two, Hartlepool’s recent struggles have seen them slip to a position in mid-table.

Despite winning just one of their last 13 in the league, they sit comfortably 12 points above the relegation zone, and a recent upturn in their performances has seen them lose just one of their last five.

The trip to south London presents a massive opportunity for the club after their third round victory over Lincoln City. They have never reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Tactical overview

After starring at the Den in the previous round, Olise will be one of the major sources of danger for the visitors at Selhurst Park. His quality cutting-in from the right-hand side is complemented by the running of Mateta, Edouard or Benteke in attack.

In the central areas, Will Hughes has provided a solid base to the midfield three, a platform from which the energy of Conor Gallagher and Jeffrey Schlupp can be most effective.

Hartlepool will be keen to trial their new additions from late in the transfer window. Striker Omar Bogle could lead the line in south London, while midfielders Joe White and Bryn Morris could be in line for appearances after their moves from Newcastle United and Burton Albion respectively.