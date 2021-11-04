Previous meetings

Palace’s recent record against Man Utd is incredibly strong, going unbeaten in their last three visits to Old Trafford. Indeed, they have come away with victory in their last two, with Wilfried Zaha scoring twice in a 3-1 win last season.

Furthermore, Palace’s record in Manchester is something to behold. Not only have they tasted success on the red side of the city, but also at Manchester City, where they have lost just one of their last four visits, winning twice – including a Zaha-inspired victory this season.

Preview

After a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, including impressive performances against City and Tottenham Hotspur, Palace have suffered setbacks in the past week with losses against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Defeat at Elland Road came in agonising fashion, as a 93rd-minute penalty saw the points snatched away from Patrick Vieira’s men.

“I really believe we were the better team,” the manager said after the game. “We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. It’s important to stick together and work even harder. We showed some positives.”