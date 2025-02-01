Factfile
- Manager: Ruben Amorim
- Position: 12th
- Nickname: The Red Devils
- Ground: Old Trafford
- Founded: 1878 (147 years ago - as Newton Heath)
What’s the story?
Where to begin with Manchester United's 2024/25 season?
After stunning local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final last May, United decided to stick with Erik ten Hag as their head coach, following an end-of-season performance review.
But after a disappointing start, winning just two of their first six league games, the Dutch coach was under instant pressure. He subsequently left Old Trafford following a 2-1 defeat at lowly West Ham, departing with the team 14th in the table.
Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who had joined as Ten Hag's assistant in the off-season, stepped in to take charge on an interim basis and provided an initial lift, with three wins and one draw in four matches across all competitions.