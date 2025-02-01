In, then, came Ruben Amorim after the United hierarchy managed to convince him to leave Sporting Lisbon mid-season. Results have proved tricky to come by since, with three defeats in a row over the Christmas period.

However, the Red Devils have shown signs of improvement since his arrival, notably with a dramatic Manchester derby victory at the Etihad Stadium, a well-earned 2-2 draw at Liverpool, and an FA Cup triumph away at Arsenal.

The boss

After ending a 13-year playing career spent nearly entirely within Portugal, Ruben Amorim undertook his coaching qualifications and first worked as manager at Casa Pia and Braga.

In 2020, with only two years of experience under his belt he was poached by Sporting CP, who paid €10 million for his buy-out clause, at the time making him the third most expensive manager in history.

Amorim led Sporting to two league titles and two Portuguese League Cups during his time at the club. Amorim tended to favour a back-three structure with Sporting and, during his time in charge, his side has played a heavily possession-based game.

Implementing that style successfully at United – while taking them back to a position where they are competing for major honours – is his next challenge.