Factfile

Manager: Alex Neil

Position: 12th (EFL Championship)

Nickname: The Lions

Ground: The Den

Founded: 1885 (140 years ago)

What’s the story?

It is difficult to sum up Millwall’s 2024/25 season to date. At times they have looked like serious play-off contenders – as they were two seasons ago, when only a cruel twist on the final day denied them.

A run of just two league defeats between the end of August and the start of December, which included a run of four wins in-a-row, supported a belief that the Lions could once again fight it out for the top six.

But they have also been let down by some rotten runs, including six league games without a win after Christmas.

The appointment of Alex Neil at the turn of the year, after club legend Neil Harris announced he was standing aside, does seem to have provided a lift – although a recent 5-1 loss at relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle sums up their inconsistency.