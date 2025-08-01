What’s the story?

Augsburg are under new management following a disappointing end to 2024/25 under former coach Jess Thorup.

After only losing once in 13 league games across the start of the year, against eventual champions Bayern Munich, a terrible run of just one point from the last available 15, saw Augsburg finish 12th.

That, coupled with a quarter-final elimination in the German Cup, saw Thorup's two year reign end. Sandro Wagner is the new man in charge, after two years as assistant coach with the Germany national team.

His first task will be to bring more goals to the team. Top scorer Alexis Claude-Maurice finished up with nine goals, but the rest of the side will need to bring more firepower to push Augsburg further up the table.

Their best-ever finish remains the fifth place achieved in 2014/15, which saw them compete in the UEFA Europa League the following season.

Pre-season to date has seen Wagner's team defeat TSV Gersthofen, Memmingen and Austria Lustenau. After playing Palace on Friday, they will also take on Premier League Sunderland on Saturday, 9th August before beginning their new league season away to SC Freiburg.