Floodlit Cup explained

The Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament, part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase (YDP), designed to provide an experience of playing matches in the evening in tricky conditions. This is to ensure the players are prepared for similar situations as they progress to the Professional Development Phase (PDP) and beyond into professional football.

The young Eagles compete in the U15 Floodlit Cup each season. They have made the Regional Final in at least the last four iterations of the competition and last won the National Final in 2018/19 - with players such as Owen Goodman, Ademola Ola-Adeombi and Jack Wells-Morrison all featuring in that side.

The competition is generally seen as one of the hallmarks of the YDP phase and has been very sought after by youth sides up and down the country since its inception in 2016. The National Final is the culmination of the competition and you can watch it LIVE on Palace TV+. Click here for more information.