Factfile

Head Coach: Oleksandr Shovkovskyi

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi Nickname: The Bino-сnhі (The Blue & Whites)

The Bino-сnhі (The Blue & Whites) Ground: Olympic Stadium (Kyiv) Thursday's game will be played at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland

Olympic Stadium (Kyiv) Founded: 1927 (98 years ago)

In their vice-captain's words...

In his pre-match press conference, Dynamo Kyiv vice-captain Andriy Yarmolenko – who played four times against Palace for West Ham United – said he expects the Eagles to play: "Quality and aggressive football.

"We’ve watched many of their matches and we know their strengths. But first and foremost we need to focus on our own game – we have our own style and objectives.

"I’m confident that the players who step onto the pitch will give everything to achieve a positive result.

"This is a completely different team compared to the one I faced during my time in the Premier League."