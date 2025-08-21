The first leg of our play-off round tie takes place tonight (20:00 BST kick-off), with tickets still available to Season Ticket holders and Members. The match will also be shown LIVE on Palace TV+.
Factfile
- Manager: Andreas Hagen
- Current position (2025 calendar season): 8th
- Last season (2024): 6th (Norwegian Cup winners)
- Ground: Fredrikstad Stadion
- Founded: 1903 (122 years ago)
In their words...
Speaking during an open training session at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening, Norwegian forward Johannes Nuñez – who joined Fredrikstad earlier this week from KFUM Oslo – had the following to say...
"This is what you dream about. Now the boys get the chance to play here, in front of a full house, so there's nothing better than that.
"If we keep it to a draw, I think they will be frustrated, and then we will have them where we want them.
"We know that Premier League is a higher level than Eliteserien. We want to go out there and show that we can get a result that makes our supporters dream come true.
"That's what we hope for."