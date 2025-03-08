Report: Palace retain top spot with dominant display against Hammers

Summary
One change as Drakes-Thomas returns in place of Whyte
10: Williams’ driven free-kick is saved
13 - GOAL: Casey fires Palace in front with a great strike
15: Osei comes close to making it two
25: Palace work it well from a corner and Osei hits the side netting
33: Hill makes a great stop to deny West Ham and they hit the bar
42 - GOAL: Landers equalises for West Ham just before the break
HT: Palace 1-1 West Ham
48 - GOAL: Casey reclaims the lead for Palace with a close-range finish
53: Williams sees an effort inside the box saved
63: Hargan misses from inside the box for West Ham
68: Adams-Collman’s shot from distance is turned behind
75: West Ham nearly capitalise from a Palace mistake
90+3 - GOAL: Martin seals all three points for the young Eagles
FT: Palace 3-1 West Ham