Report: Palace retain top spot with dominant display against Hammers

A week on from the 2-0 win away at Fulham, Crystal Palace Under-18s began their U18 Premier League South run-in as they welcomed London rivals West Ham to Copers Cope.

There was a single change to the squad, with Joel Drakes-Thomas returning in place of Tyler Whyte who dropped to the bench. Drakes-Thomas was on international duty with England Under-16s in a UEFA Development Tournament.

New signing Rylan Brownlie was also in the matchday squad after joining the club a day prior to this clash as a free agent.

There were two set pieces for either side early on. West Ham threatened from a corner inside the first five minutes, though they couldn’t get a shot away, while captain Seb Williams saw a free-kick on the edge of the box turned behind.

Palace did take the lead with just under a quarter of an hour gone on the clock. The ball was kept alive in the second phase of a free-kick and it broke to Benji Casey in the box. The No. 9 chested it and struck a brilliant effort in on the volley to give Palace the lead.