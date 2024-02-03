Report & Highlights: Excellent Eagles cruise into U18 PL Cup semi-finals

Summary
-
Luke Browne makes his debut amidst two changes
-
Seb Williams puts Palace ahead with his fifth goal of the season in the eighth minute
-
Derry quickly doubles the lead a quarter of an hour in
-
Williams, Agbinone and Marsh have chances to add a third
-
Lynch comes close to pulling one back for Villa, but he's offside
-
Derry secures his brace just before half-time with a fine finish
-
HT: Palace 3-0 Villa
-
Derry strikes the crossbar early on in the second-half
-
Agbinone hits the post from a narrow angle just before the hour-mark
-
Marsh slots home a fourth, but it’s ruled out for offside
-
Palace see out the remainder of the game with relative ease
-
FT: Palace 3-0 Villa