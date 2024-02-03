Report & Highlights: Excellent Eagles cruise into U18 PL Cup semi-finals

One week on from their 4-2 comeback in the league against Fulham, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed Aston Villa to Copers Cope for the U18 Premier League Cup quarter-final.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with new signing Luke Browne making his first start in red and blue. He came in for Hindolo Mustapha, whilst Zach Marsh returned in place of Matteo Dashi to skipper the side.

Palace were on top early on, pressing from the front and making their presence known. Aston Villa were effectively camped in their own half from the off and were made to pay as the young Eagles took the lead early on.

Asher Agbinone and Jake Grante combined well down the right hand side, with the latter picking up the ball on the byline and pushing towards the box. He picked out Seb Williams unmarked inside the box and the No. 10 made no mistake as he netted his fifth goal of the season.