Report: Palace fight back to claim three points v Fulham

Summary
Mustapha came in for Marsh as the only change
Fulham take the lead through Osmand eight minutes in
Cardines draws Palace level just six minutes later
Seb Williams’ effort from 25-yards is parried away
Eastwood makes a strong stop to deny Osmand a second
Dashi puts Palace ahead on the stroke of half-time
HT: Palace 2-1 Fulham
Derry hits the woodwork just before putting Palace 3-1 up on the hour-mark
Gofford pulls one back for Fulham
Derry strikes the post in the 70th minute
In the 82nd minute, Agbinone nets a fourth for Palace to seal the points
FT: Palace 4-2 Fulham