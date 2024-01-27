Report: Palace fight back to claim three points v Fulham

A week on from the 1-1 draw with Leicester City, Crystal Palace Under-18s hosted a London derby as they welcomed Fulham to Copers Cope for the second time this season.

The last time these two sides met was in a winner-takes-all U18 Premier League Cup group stage game for qualification, where Palace emerged victorious in a nine-goal thriller.

There was a single change to the side, with Hindolo Mustapha coming in for Zach Marsh - who featured for the Under-21s in their 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

The visitors managed to take the lead early on with their first attempt of the game. Ma’Kel Bogel-Campbell found space out wide and squared a ball across the box, which Palace couldn’t properly clear, into the path of Callum Osmand who finished from close range.