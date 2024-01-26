Report & Highlights: Palace trump Brighton in second-half comeback

Summary
-
Marsh makes his first start at U21s level
-
Neither side can find a way through in the opening quarter of the match
-
Brighton take the lead through Flower 27 minutes in
-
Whitworth makes a good stop to deny Mullins at the half-hour mark
-
Sheridan can't quite head in an equaliser just before half-time
-
HT: Palace 0-1 Brighton
-
Imray almost catches the ‘keeper out with a cross that nearly drifts in
-
The Palace right-back gets the equaliser just before the hour-mark
-
Brighton have a gilt-edged chance to go back in front, but Barrington clears the bar
-
Umeh sees a shot saved and just parried away in the nick of time
-
Umeh then heads Palace ahead in the 82nd minute
-
Trialist rattles the crossbar in stoppage time
-
FT: Palace 2-1 Brighton