Report & Highlights: Palace trump Brighton in second-half comeback

Just four days on from putting three past Birmingham City in the Premier League Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they hosted fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League 2.

Head coach Darren Powell made two changes to the side, handing Zach Marsh his first start at U21s level in place of Ademola Ola-Adebomi who recently moved on loan to Burton Albion. Jack Wells-Morrison also returned in place of Dylan Reid who dropped to the bench.

Chances were few and far between in the opening quarter of the game, with Palace being reduced to opportunities from the set pieces.

Brighton took the lead with their first attempt of the game 27 minutes in from a well-worked free-kick routine. A ball sprayed out wide to Jacob Slater was then delivered into the box and Louis Flower headed in off the crossbar at the first time of asking.