Skip navigation

      Report & Highlights: Spoils are shared as Palace draw with Chelsea

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      2
      Curd 47'
      Devenny 60'
      2
      Chelsea U21
      Deivid Washington 67'
      Sturge 80'

      It ended all square at the VBS Community Stadium on Friday evening, as Crystal Palace Under-21s were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea in a Premier League 2 clash.

      Summary

      • Darren Powell makes three changes to the side, Watson, Wells-Morrison and Trialist A all come in

      • Mathurin and Trialist A come close for Palace early on, while Richards forces Whitworth into action

      • Trialist A meets Jemide’s cross but can’t quite hit the target

      • Wells-Morrison sees his penalty saved just before half-time

      • Palace have chances in quick succession to end the half, but can’t break the deadlock

      • HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea

      • A rapid start sees Trialist A denied by a crucial block straight after half-time

      • Palace take the lead from the resulting corner, forcing and own goal

      • Devenny makes it 2-0 an hour in, heading home Mathurin’s cross

      • Chelsea pull one back through Washington five minutes later

      • Trialist A’s poked effort is saved by Curd

      • Whitworth saves substitute Morgan’s strike one on one with 15 minutes to go

      • Sturge equalises from a corner 80 minutes in

      • Palace hold on to share the points, despite late Chelsea pressure

      • FT: Palace 2-2 Chelsea

      U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-2 Chelsea

      Four days after a draw with Everton on Monday, Crystal Palace Under-21s hosted London rivals Chelsea in front of a cheering crowd at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Darren Powell made three changes – Noah Watson, Jack Wells-Morrison and Trialist A came in for Seán Grehan, Victor Akinwale and Franco Umeh respectively.

      The game kicked off in breathless fashion, with both sides exchanging multiple chances within the first 10 minutes. Roshaun Mathurin got the first sight of goal, dragging an effort just wide after beating three Chelsea defenders.

      The visitors responded at the other end by forcing Mofe Jemide into a crucial block, as he got in the way of Michael Golding’s strike.

      There was an early chance for Trialist A, who saw his shot from the edge of the box held by Blues goalkeeper Teddy Curd as the frenetic start to the match continued.

      Chelsea had a chance to open the scoring when Dujuan Richards was freed on the right by Golding, but was denied from a tight angle by Palace ‘keeper Joe Whitworth.

      Both sides soon settled into a rhythm as the pace of the game slowed, though the opportunities continued to flow. Justin Devenny headed straight at Curd, before Vonte Williams saw his effort deflected behind.

      The Eagles enjoyed more of the ball and had more frequent opportunities, but the visitors continued to pose a threat. A quick team move worked into the Palace box resulted in Golding scuffing his effort past the post, while Dujuan Richards was unable to test Whitworth with a curling strike from outside the penalty area.

      Trialist A was at the centre of several of the Eagles’ first-half attacks and headed just over the bar after meeting a Jemide cross, before winning a penalty a minute later when he was brought down by a charging Curd. Jack Wells-Morrison took the resulting spot-kick, but had his strike saved by the Chelsea stopper on the 40-minute mark.

      Mathurin and Devenny each came within inches of scoring as the late flurry of chances for the hosts continued, but the teams headed into the break with the score locked at 0-0.

      Despite the penalty disappointment, Palace leapt out of the blocks after the interval. Substitute Trialist B looped in a cross that was met by Trialist A who saw his header blocked.

      The Eagles took a well-earned lead from the resulting corner, however. Devenny’s in-swinging ball towards the near post was not adequately dealt with by the Chelsea defence, following a Mathurin flick-on and the resulting scramble saw the it chalked up as a Curd own goal.

      The hosts doubled their lead on the hour mark. Some excellent work from Trialist A saw him hold up the ball on the edge of the box before playing it towards Mathurin. The Palace No. 10 worked his way into the box and flashed the ball across goal for Devenny to head home unmarked.

      The Blues were offered a route back into the game five minutes later, when a slice of fortune saw Richards’ scuffed strike find its way to Deivid Washington who swivelled and fired home on the half-volley.

      Palace had chances to restore their two-goal lead through Devenny and Trialist A, but neither were able to convert their opportunities from close range.

      Whitworth was on hand to rush out and deny Blues substitute Jimmy-Jay Morgan, though the visitors found the leveller 80 minutes in. A deep corner was headed back across goal by Josh Acheampong and towards Zak Sturge, who was able to direct his first-time effort past Whitworth.

      Despite being in control for much of the match, the hosts were forced to watch the opposition eventually grow into the game and weather the Chelsea storm late on. The visitors were unable to find another way through however, as the Eagles held firm to play out their second successive PL2 draw.

      Powell’s side can now turn their attention to Tuesday’s vital Premier League International Cup semi-final against Everton, with a chance to set up a rematch of last year’s final against PSV Eindhoven on the line.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News