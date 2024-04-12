Report & Highlights: Spoils are shared as Palace draw with Chelsea

Summary
Darren Powell makes three changes to the side, Watson, Wells-Morrison and Trialist A all come in
Mathurin and Trialist A come close for Palace early on, while Richards forces Whitworth into action
Trialist A meets Jemide’s cross but can’t quite hit the target
Wells-Morrison sees his penalty saved just before half-time
Palace have chances in quick succession to end the half, but can’t break the deadlock
HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea
A rapid start sees Trialist A denied by a crucial block straight after half-time
Palace take the lead from the resulting corner, forcing and own goal
Devenny makes it 2-0 an hour in, heading home Mathurin’s cross
Chelsea pull one back through Washington five minutes later
Trialist A’s poked effort is saved by Curd
Whitworth saves substitute Morgan’s strike one on one with 15 minutes to go
Sturge equalises from a corner 80 minutes in
Palace hold on to share the points, despite late Chelsea pressure
FT: Palace 2-2 Chelsea