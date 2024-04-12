Report & Highlights: Spoils are shared as Palace draw with Chelsea

Four days after a draw with Everton on Monday, Crystal Palace Under-21s hosted London rivals Chelsea in front of a cheering crowd at the VBS Community Stadium.

Darren Powell made three changes – Noah Watson, Jack Wells-Morrison and Trialist A came in for Seán Grehan, Victor Akinwale and Franco Umeh respectively.

The game kicked off in breathless fashion, with both sides exchanging multiple chances within the first 10 minutes. Roshaun Mathurin got the first sight of goal, dragging an effort just wide after beating three Chelsea defenders.

The visitors responded at the other end by forcing Mofe Jemide into a crucial block, as he got in the way of Michael Golding’s strike.

There was an early chance for Trialist A, who saw his shot from the edge of the box held by Blues goalkeeper Teddy Curd as the frenetic start to the match continued.

Chelsea had a chance to open the scoring when Dujuan Richards was freed on the right by Golding, but was denied from a tight angle by Palace ‘keeper Joe Whitworth.