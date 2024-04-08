Report & Highlights: Honours even as Palace and Everton play out stalemate

Just four days on from being knocked out of the Premier League Cup quarter-final at the hands of Fulham, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in league action as they welcomed Everton to the VBS Community Stadium.

In a precursor to their clash in the Premier League International Cup semi-final next Tuesday, Darren Powell made three changes to the side. Seán Grehan, Vonnte Williams and Franco Umeh all came in for Nathan Ferguson, Noah Watson and Adler Nascimento.

With the backing of the strong crowd present at Sutton, Palace aimed to get off to a strong start. Neither team really found their footing in the opening exchanges, with Everton only threatening from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Mackenzie Hunt stepped up from what was effectively 19 yards out and stung the palms of a diving Joe Whitworth in the Palace goal.

The heavens opened shortly into the first-half and as a result the game opened up too, with chances flowing at both ends. Danny Imray’s break down the right hand side saw an effort blocked, while Everton’s Lewis Warrington fired a goalbound effort from distance that was blocked behind.