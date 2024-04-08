Report & Highlights: Honours even as Palace and Everton play out stalemate

The rain subsided after the break and the sides were once again at one another in search of a breakthrough. Everton had a dangerous free-kick once again, albeit from slightly further out, but Whitworth was on hand to get fingertips to it low down to his right to turn it behind.
Second-half substitute Halid Djankpata tested Whitworth again, while Palace threatened on multiple occasions on the breakaway to no avail. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Mofe Jemide played a long diagonal out to Imray who beat his man and cut it across for Umeh who unfortunately couldn’t find a decisive touch to guide it goalwards.
Palace had the ball in the back of the net following the second phase of a corner routine, but it was ruled out for offside as Nascimento was just ahead of the last defender.
In the dying embers of the game, Imray came agonisingly close to claiming all three points with a fiercely struck effort from a narrow angle that bounced back out off the post.
Palace U21s’ first 0-0 draw in over a year means they remain in 13th place, level on points with Manchester United and one ahead of three other teams. They need to remain above 16th place in their final three games of the league campaign to progress to the next stage.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Farquhar, Grehan, Jemide, V. Williams (Watson, 66), Devenny, Rodney, Mathurin (Gibbard, 86), Akinwale (Nascimento, 18), Umeh.
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis.
Everton: Crellin (GK), Dixon, Hunt, Welch, Onyango, Warrington, John (Barker, 76), Butterfield (Djankpata, HT), Kouyate, Metcalfe, Whitaker (Armstrong, 82).
Subs not used: Barnsley (GK), Jones.