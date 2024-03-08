Darren Powell’s Eagles have made the semi-final for a second successive season, after comfortably dispatching Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 last month.

Prior to the quarter-final, they overcame the likes of Athletic Club, SL Benfica, Feyenoord and AS Monaco in the group stage of the tournament, going unbeaten against all four of the European sides.

The U21s are currently unbeaten in 2024, winning six and drawing three of their nine games across all competitions. Should they make it through against Everton, they will face either West Ham United or PSV Eindhoven in the final.

Find out more about the Premier League International Cup and Palace’s history in the competition by clicking here.

Tickets and streaming information will be available soon. If you can't make it to Selhurst Park on the evening of the game, you can keep up to date with all the action as it happens on the Official Palace Academy X Account. Highlights of this game will be available on Palace TV after full-time.

