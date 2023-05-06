Skip navigation
U21s Report: Palace finish fourth in PL2 Division 1

Crystal Palace U21
0
1
Liverpool U21
McConnell 60'

On a rainy Saturday afternoon at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-21s were defeated by Liverpool in their final game of the Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign.

Summary

  • Dylan Reid made his first start at this level in the only change to the side

  • Jadan Raymond saw an effort blocked early on

  • David Omilabu missed a gilt-edged chance halfway through the half

  • Both side had penalty shouts turned down

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

  • Raymond fired narrowly wide at the start of the second-half

  • Layton Stewart broke the deadlock on the hour-mark for Liverpool

  • Owen Goodman pulled off a strong save to deny Max Woltman

  • Palace had a flurry of chances late on, but couldn’t find an equaliser

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

  • Crystal Palace finish fourth in the Premier League 2 Division 1

Just three days on from their dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Valencia Mestalla in the Premier League International Cup semi-final, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to league action as they hosted Liverpool in a winner-takes-all scenario for second place.

There was only a single change to the side which beat the Spanish giants: Dylan Reid replaced Trialist to make his first first start at U21s level.

Chances were few and far between in the first-half. Jadan Raymond, who scored the opener against Valencia, came close to doing the same early on, though his effort on the edge of the box was blocked by the Liverpool defence.

At the half-way point of the first-half Lee Jonas had an effort from distance that almost caught everyone out, however it went over the bar.

Straight down the other end, a well-worked move from Palace saw Raymond slip in David Omilabu unmarked at the far post. The forward couldn’t quite get the ball out from under his feet to get a shot away.

There were penalty shouts from both sides in the first-half, though both fell on deaf ears.

After the break, both sides came out in search of a breakthrough and Palace came close early on. Raymond again was at the forefront of the attacks, receiving the ball on the edge of the box after good play down the right, but he fired just wide of the post with a curling left footed effort.

The visitors saw Billy Koumetio head over the bar and shortly after they managed to take the lead. Dominic Corness, captain of the Reds, floated in a corner and picked out substitute James McConnell inside the box who side footed an effort into the bottom corner.

Knowing that a win would take them to second place, Palace had it all to do in the remaining 30 minutes to find two goals. Tayo Adaramola saw an effort on his weaker right foot blocked inside the box, while Seán Grehan didn’t quite get his header right from a corner.

Owen Goodman, who pulled off a fantastic save on Wednesday evening during the shoot-out, was called into action to prevent the visitors doubling their lead. He made a smart stop to get down quickly to deny Max Woltman’s effort on the edge of the box.

As the game approached the final 10 minutes, Palace had a flurry of chances. A long throw from Kofi Balmer caused chaos inside the Liverpool box, though no one in red and blue could properly capitalise.

Adaramola put a dangerous ball across the box twice in quick succession - the first was just cut out in time by Koumetio, while the second was acrobatically met by second-half substitute Franco Umeh, but it didn’t find the target.

The referee brought an end to proceedings and the Eagles’ Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign after four minutes of stoppage time. The result sees them finish in fourth: a point behind Chelsea, a point ahead of Fulham and three clear of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Rodney, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Ozoh, Reid, Omilabu, Raymond (Umeh, 57), Mooney, Akinwale (Nascimento, 66).

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Watson, Vigor.

Liverpool: Davies (GK), Miles, Beck, Jonas (McConnell, 30), Koumetio, Corness, Frauendorf (Hill, 67), Norris, Stewart, Stephenson, Woltman.

Subs not used: Hughes (GK), Balagizi, McConnell, Hill, Poytress.

