U21s Report: Palace finish fourth in PL2 Division 1

Summary
Dylan Reid made his first start at this level in the only change to the side
Jadan Raymond saw an effort blocked early on
David Omilabu missed a gilt-edged chance halfway through the half
Both side had penalty shouts turned down
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
Raymond fired narrowly wide at the start of the second-half
Layton Stewart broke the deadlock on the hour-mark for Liverpool
Owen Goodman pulled off a strong save to deny Max Woltman
Palace had a flurry of chances late on, but couldn’t find an equaliser
Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
Crystal Palace finish fourth in the Premier League 2 Division 1