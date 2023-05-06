U21s Report: Palace finish fourth in PL2 Division 1

Just three days on from their dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Valencia Mestalla in the Premier League International Cup semi-final, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to league action as they hosted Liverpool in a winner-takes-all scenario for second place.

There was only a single change to the side which beat the Spanish giants: Dylan Reid replaced Trialist to make his first first start at U21s level.

Chances were few and far between in the first-half. Jadan Raymond, who scored the opener against Valencia, came close to doing the same early on, though his effort on the edge of the box was blocked by the Liverpool defence.

At the half-way point of the first-half Lee Jonas had an effort from distance that almost caught everyone out, however it went over the bar.

Straight down the other end, a well-worked move from Palace saw Raymond slip in David Omilabu unmarked at the far post. The forward couldn’t quite get the ball out from under his feet to get a shot away.

There were penalty shouts from both sides in the first-half, though both fell on deaf ears.