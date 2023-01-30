Skip navigation
U21s Report: Manchester City stifle Palace's title push

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
0
5
Manchester City U21
Carlos Borges 45'
Galvez 64'
Mebude 70'
Breckin 80'
Bobb 86'

On a sunny Monday afternoon at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-21s were beaten by table topping Manchester City in a game that saw four second half goals.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made one change to the starting XI
  • Joe Whitworth's excellent save stopped Oscar Bobb's effort 25 minutes in
  • David Ozoh came close to scoring twice in the half
  • City scored the opener in the 44th minute through Carlos Borges
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City
  • Whitworth made a number of great saves throughout the second half
  • Tomas Galvez scored the second for Man City in the 64th minute
  • Ozoh's shot was blocked off the line by Lakyle Samuel
  • Adedire Mebude's deflected volley found its way in for a third on the 70th minute
  • Kian Breckin scored a fourth from range just 10 minutes later
  • Bobb added a fifth goal for the visitors in the 86th minute
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-5 Manchester City
U21 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-5 Manchester City

Following an impressive 1-0 away win at Liverpool, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back at Copers Cope for a home fixture against fellow title challengers Manchester City.

Paddy McCarthy made just one change to the Eagles lineup, with Joe Whitworth replacing Owen Goodman in goal.

Chances were hard to come by in the first quarter of an hour, with Palace coming closest through right-back Caleb Kporha - his low cross across the face of goal was blocked after a great run.

A brilliant save from Whitworth prevented Alex Robertson's long range shot from finding the net in the 26th minute, before David Omilabu threatened at the other end with a mazy run through the City defence.

In the 35th minute, high pressing from Victor Akinwale forced a mistake from City 'keeper Mikki Van Sas, with the ball falling to Kporha - who then played it to David Ozoh, but the midfielder was unable to find the net.

Ozoh, who recently made his Premier League debut, had another chance just a few minutes later after a well worked Palace move, but his shot was gathered by Van Sas.

Unfortunately, it was City who found the breakthrough. A cross from Oscar Bobb found Carlos Borges who tapped in at the far post in the 43rd minute. The winger's strike meant that the young Eagles went into half-time 1-0 down.

The second half continued to be a tight contest, with another excellent Whitworth save denying Borges from close range in the 53rd minute. Just moments later, the Palace 'keeper again denied City from scoring ashe stopped Bobb's shot from inside the six-yard box.

Despite Whitworth’s heroics, City doubled their lead in the 64th minute. Borges was involved again, laying the ball off to left-back Tomas Galvez whose powerful shot found the back of the net.

Shortly after the restart, Palace had a chance of their own through Ozoh. His shot looked destined to find the top corner, but was blocked off the line by a header from Lakyle Samuel.

In the 70th minute, City scored their third. Adedire Mebude's volley took an unfortunate deflection off of Seán Grehan and ended upin the bottom corner of the Palace net.

A few moments later, Grehan was involved up the other end - his volley from a Fionn Mooney cross was just inches wide of the post. City quickly found their way towards the Palace box following the goal kick, but Whitworth yet again kept out Borges.

The visitors managed to add two more goals late on, in the space of five minutes, to secure all three points. Kian Breckin scored from ragne after a quickly taken free-kick, whilst Bobb managed to net from close range.

The result means that the Under-21s remain in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1 - five points behind Man City, who are now the league leaders, and three points off Chelsea in second place.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Kporha (Cadogan, 81), Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Ozoh, Omilabu, Akinwale, Mooney (Raymond, 75)

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Watson, Vigor

Manchester City: Van Sas, Samuel, Burns, Katongo, Galvez, Charles, Breckin (Agyemang, 84), Robertson (Adam, 75), Bobb, Mebude, Borges (Dickson, 81)

Sub not used: McNamara

