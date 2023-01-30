U21s Report: Manchester City stifle Palace's title push

The visitors managed to add two more goals late on, in the space of five minutes, to secure all three points. Kian Breckin scored from ragne after a quickly taken free-kick, whilst Bobb managed to net from close range.
The result means that the Under-21s remain in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1 - five points behind Man City, who are now the league leaders, and three points off Chelsea in second place.
Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Kporha (Cadogan, 81), Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Ozoh, Omilabu, Akinwale, Mooney (Raymond, 75)
Subs not used: Izquierdo, Watson, Vigor
Manchester City: Van Sas, Samuel, Burns, Katongo, Galvez, Charles, Breckin (Agyemang, 84), Robertson (Adam, 75), Bobb, Mebude, Borges (Dickson, 81)
Sub not used: McNamara