U21s Report: Manchester City stifle Palace's title push

Following an impressive 1-0 away win at Liverpool, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back at Copers Cope for a home fixture against fellow title challengers Manchester City.

Paddy McCarthy made just one change to the Eagles lineup, with Joe Whitworth replacing Owen Goodman in goal.

Chances were hard to come by in the first quarter of an hour, with Palace coming closest through right-back Caleb Kporha - his low cross across the face of goal was blocked after a great run.

A brilliant save from Whitworth prevented Alex Robertson's long range shot from finding the net in the 26th minute, before David Omilabu threatened at the other end with a mazy run through the City defence.