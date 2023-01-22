U21s Report: Early Akinwale goal seals three points for Palace on Merseyside

Six days on from the narrow 1-2 defeat to Fulham at Champion Hill, Palace’s Under-21s travelled to Merseyside to face Liverpool as their quest for top spot in the Premier League 2 Division 1 wore on.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side, with recent first-team debutant David Ozoh returning to the fold in place of Matty Vigor. Owen Goodman returned between the sticks for Joe Whitworth, while Caleb Kporha earned his first start at Under-21s level in place of Danny Imray. Jack Wells-Morrison returned to captain the side as Noah Watson dropped to the bench.

Palace got off to the perfect start. Wells-Morrison floated an inch-perfect down the left, in behind the Liverpool defence, for Tayo Adaramola to run on to. The left-back raced to the byline and cut it back across into the path of Victor Akinwale, who finished with ease to give the visitors the lead five minutes into the game.

Liverpool looked to find a way back into the game after going behind early on and sought to do so immediately. A move across the Palace final third resulted in Luke Chambers firing over the bar for the hosts 10 minutes in, while a long-range effort from Dominic Corness was saved excellently by Goodman.