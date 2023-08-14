Report: Last-gasp Raymond winner sees Palace beat United on opening day

Summary
Richards and Jes Rak-Sakyi feature in strong Palace side
Ola-Adebomi nearly puts Palace ahead in the second minute
Francis stands tall to deny Hugill moments later
Ola-Adebomi has it in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out for offside
Mejia puts Man Utd ahead from the spot
Hugill nearly makes it two for United before half-time
Rak-Sakyi levels for Palace in first-half stoppage time
HT: Palace 1-1 Man Utd
Whitworth saves Jurado’s penalty in the 51st minute
Trialist B comes on and nearly scores a sensational effort
Rak-Sakyi, Raymond and Ola-Adebomi all cause problems for the United defence
Palace take the lead as Trialist B finishes a well-worked move 15 minutes from time
Emeran equalises for United in the 90th minute
Raymond nets the winner from close range in the eighth minute of time added on
FT: Palace 3-2 Man Utd