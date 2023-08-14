Report: Last-gasp Raymond winner sees Palace beat United on opening day

After a strong pre-season which saw the side travel to the United States to take part in the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational tournament, Crystal Palace Under-21s began their campaign in the newly restructured Premier League 2 against Manchester United.

Darren Powell named a strong side, with the more experienced Chris Richards and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi making the starting XI. New summer signing Chris Francis partnered Richards at the heart of the defence.

With this being the first game of the new campaign, both sides were keen to impress and chances were coming thick and fast at both ends. Ademola Ola-Adebomi nearly put Palace ahead in the second minute, though his effort from close range was smothered by Tom Wooster in the United goal.

United were straight down the other end, just four minutes in, and Francis had to stand tall to deny Joe Hugill’s attempt from inside the box after a defensive mishap from the Palace defence.

Palace remarkably had the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute, with Ola-Adebomi pouncing on a Wooster mistake, though it was ruled out for offside.