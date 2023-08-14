Skip navigation
Report: Last-gasp Raymond winner sees Palace beat United on opening day

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
3
Rak-Sakyi 45+3'
Trialist 76'
Raymond 90+7'
2
Manchester United U21
Mateo Mejia 24'
Emeran 90'

On a sunny Monday afternoon at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-21s came from behind against Manchester United to secure their first win of 2023/24. A 98th minute winner, along with goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Trialist B saw Palace claim all three points in a frantic encounter.

Summary

  • Richards and Jes Rak-Sakyi feature in strong Palace side

  • Ola-Adebomi nearly puts Palace ahead in the second minute

  • Francis stands tall to deny Hugill moments later

  • Ola-Adebomi has it in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out for offside

  • Mejia puts Man Utd ahead from the spot

  • Hugill nearly makes it two for United before half-time

  • Rak-Sakyi levels for Palace in first-half stoppage time

  • HT: Palace 1-1 Man Utd

  • Whitworth saves Jurado’s penalty in the 51st minute

  • Trialist B comes on and nearly scores a sensational effort

  • Rak-Sakyi, Raymond and Ola-Adebomi all cause problems for the United defence

  • Palace take the lead as Trialist B finishes a well-worked move 15 minutes from time

  • Emeran equalises for United in the 90th minute

  • Raymond nets the winner from close range in the eighth minute of time added on

  • FT:  Palace 3-2 Man Utd

After a strong pre-season which saw the side travel to the United States to take part in the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational tournament, Crystal Palace Under-21s began their campaign in the newly restructured Premier League 2 against Manchester United.

Darren Powell named a strong side, with the more experienced Chris Richards and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi making the starting XI. New summer signing Chris Francis partnered Richards at the heart of the defence.

With this being the first game of the new campaign, both sides were keen to impress and chances were coming thick and fast at both ends. Ademola Ola-Adebomi nearly put Palace ahead in the second minute, though his effort from close range was smothered by Tom Wooster in the United goal.

United were straight down the other end, just four minutes in, and Francis had to stand tall to deny Joe Hugill’s attempt from inside the box after a defensive mishap from the Palace defence.

Palace remarkably had the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute, with Ola-Adebomi pouncing on a Wooster mistake, though it was ruled out for offside.

The visitors were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead after Trialist A was adjudged to have fouled Mateo Mejia in the box. Mejia himself stepped up from 12-yards and converted to give Man Utd the lead halfway through the first-half.

Palace looked for a way back into the game, but it was Man Utd who enjoyed more of the ball and more of the possession as the half wore on. Caleb Kporha did well to deny Hugill shortly after conceding.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Palace drew level through Rak-Sakyi. Raymond played Franco Umeh in down the left-hand side and the Irishman played it first-time into the path of Rak-Sakyi to finish inside the six-yard box - the perfect time to score.

With the scores level, both sides came out in the second-half looking to reclaim the lead. Man Utd were awarded a penalty just five minutes after the restart, and Whitworth was called into action from 12-yards once more.

This time, the Palace ‘keeper Whitworth saved the effort from Marc Jurado - diving to his right and getting a strong hand to turn the shot over the bar. Importantly, Whitworth’s save meant that the scores were still level with almost the entire second-half to play.

The game trickled on past the hour-mark, and both sides chopped and changed, with Palace bringing on Trialist B. Rak-Sakyi and Raymond were at the heart of every Palace move and caused chaos in the final 20 minutes.

Trialist B managed to get himself on the scoresheet after capping off a well-worked Palace move from back to front. Wells-Morrison played it through towards Raymond across the half-way line and the midfielder then in turn slipped in Trialist B who cut inside and finished delightfully past three players and substitute ‘keeper Tom Myles.

With a lead in their hands, Palace looked to see out the rest of the game and stifle the Red Devils’ attacks. It looked as though Palace were going to see out the game for all three points, until Noam Emeran equalised in the 90th minute for the visitors.

Powell’s side did not let their heads drop after conceding a late equaliser. With the fourth official’s board indicating seven minutes of time added on, they duly pushed on in search of a winner.

Second-half substitute Danny Imray did brilliantly in time added on to skip past three challenges and pick out Trialist B, however the youngster couldn’t quite get a clean strike away on the left-flank.

Raymond saw an effort charged down by the ‘keeper in the 95th minute, while Rak-Sakyi’s cut back to Adler Nascimento was just thwarted by the recovering United defence.

The points were due to be shared as the game went beyond the allotted seven minutes of time added on, but Palace still persevered and managed to claim all three.

Trialist B faked to shoot on the edge of the box and picked out Rak-Sakyi who raced towards the byline - he cut it back into the path of Raymond who sealed all three points from inside the six-yard box.

There was little-to-no time to play after the goal, though after 10 minutes of actual time added on, Palace emerged victorious in their first game of the new Premier League 2 season.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Kporha, Francis, Richards, Trialist A (Imray, 45), Reid, Wells-Morrison, Umeh (Trialist B, 61), Ola-Adebomi (Nascimento, 79), Rak-Sakyi.

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Sheridan.

Man Utd: Wooster (GK) (Myles (GK), 32), Oyedele, Jurado, Mengi, Aljofree, Collyer, Mejia (Williams, 75), Shoretire, Hugill (McNeill, 45), Hansen-Aaroen (Ogunneye, 71), Emeran.

Sub not used: Jackson.

