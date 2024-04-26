Report: Palace qualify for PL2 play-off phase in five-goal thriller

Summary
Six changes to the side which beat Everton in the International Cup
Devenny puts Palace ahead early on with a great free-kick
Trialist nearly adds a second from a narrow angle 20 minutes in
He eventually doubles the lead half an hour in
Palace threaten from a well-worked corner
Boro pull one back on the stroke of half-time through Bilongo
HT: Boro 1-2 Palace
Mathurin nearly extends Palace’s lead within the first minute of the second-half
Gitau equalises for Boro with a stunning 35-yard strike
Boro gain momentum, but can't quite fashion a chance to take the lead
Trialists reclaims the lead for Palace in the 70th minute
Palace see off any late Boro threats and secure their place in the PL2 play-offs
FT: Boro 2-3 Palace