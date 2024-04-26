Report: Palace qualify for PL2 play-off phase in five-goal thriller

Ten days on from the Premier League International Cup semi-final success over Everton at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace Under-21s faced a tough trip to Middlesbrough to secure their place in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

The new structure of the league for this campaign means that the top 16 sides qualify for the play-off stage in order to determine the winner of the tournament.

Head coach Darren Powell shuffled the pack, with six changes to the side. Jackson Izquierdo made his first start between the sticks since December in place of Joe Whitworth.

Palace started strongly and took the lead at the Riverside stadium with their first attempt of the game. Justin Devenny stepped up from about 20-yards out to curl in a delightful free-kick on his left foot.