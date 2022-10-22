U18s Report: Foxes end young Eagles’ winning streak

Two weeks on from the Cup victory away at Sheffield United, the young Eagles were on the road once more as they travelled to face Leicester City in the Under 18 Premier League South.

Rob Quinn made four changes to the side which beat the Blades, with Jackson Izquierdo, Vonnte Williams and Adler Nascimento returning in place of Laurie Shala, Trialist and Cormac Austin. Caleb Kporha also comes in for Jake Grante, who is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland U17s.

Inside the opening minute, the young Eagles raced towards the Leicester goal and looked to get their noses in front. Kporha went on a surging run from right-back, cutting inside and picking out Asher Agbinone, who recently signed his first professional contract, but the forward’s effort was saved by Dillon Addai in the Leicester goal.

Just a few minutes later, Palace were bearing down on goal once more. A surging run from Agbinone saw him beat two defenders down the right and he managed to put the ball across the box on a plate for Junior Dixon to score his ninth goal of the season from close range.

After conceding early, the hosts looked to draw level and nearly managed to do so a quarter of an hour in. Amani Richards forced Izquierdo into a smart stop low down at his near post after firing a fierce shot on goal from a tight angle.

Palace came close to doubling their lead just moments later as both Williams and Dixon saw their efforts saved and go narrowly wide respectively.

The hosts grew into the game as the half went on and managed to score an equaliser just before the interval. Richards raced towards the byline before cutting the ball back across the box for Reece Evans to finish from inside the six-yard box.