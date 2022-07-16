LIVE: Build-up to Palace v Ipswich friendly

Please refresh for the latest updates.

Last time out

Palace's last clash in south London saw them beat Millwall in a nine-goal thriller.

Goals came from Eze, Jordan Ayew, Jake O'Brien, Benteke and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to show that, even in friendlies, south London is ours.

Recap: Cheick moves to SE25

Doucouré followed the arrivals of winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer.

He played 34 times in Ligue 1 last season, guiding Lens to seventh place as a stalwart in the centre of midfield. His efforts capped a successful spell at the French side, having joined them in the second tier in 2018 and been a key part of their promotion-winning campaign.

He started his career at AS Real Bamako in Mali and represents the country at international level, receiving his first call-up in November, 2018.