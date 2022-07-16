Skip navigation
LIVE: Build-up to Palace v Ipswich friendly

Match reports
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace host Ipswich Town at the Academy as their pre-season preparations continue, and you can keep up to date with everything through our live blog.

Please refresh for the latest updates.

Last time out

10:30am

Palace's last clash in south London saw them beat Millwall in a nine-goal thriller.

Goals came from Eze, Jordan Ayew, Jake O'Brien, Benteke and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to show that, even in friendlies, south London is ours.

Recap: Cheick moves to SE25

10:20am

Doucouré followed the arrivals of winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer.

He played 34 times in Ligue 1 last season, guiding Lens to seventh place as a stalwart in the centre of midfield. His efforts capped a successful spell at the French side, having joined them in the second tier in 2018 and been a key part of their promotion-winning campaign.

He started his career at AS Real Bamako in Mali and represents the country at international level, receiving his first call-up in November, 2018.

First interview with Cheick Doucouré

Team news: Doucouré starts

10am

Cheick Doucouré will make his first start in Crystal Palace colours today, kicking-off in midfield alongside Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.

Also on the pitch will be Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Nathan Ferguson, with three Academy players also named: Owen Goodman, Noah Watson and David Boateng.

Matchday

9:30am

Palace's pre-season has been a mixed bag of results so far, with one win (5-4 v Millwall), one draw (1-1 v Accrington Stanley) and one defeat (0-2 v Liverpool).

A mixed squad of first-team players who are not travelling to Singapore and Australia will feature in this match alongside Academy players.

Ipswich will field an XI, with another team facing Wimbledon later today.

