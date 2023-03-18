U18s Report: Five-star Palace dispatch The Foxes

Summary
James Leonard was handed his first start of the season after returning from injury
Zach Marsh put Palace ahead from the spot seven minutes in
Palace doubled the lead through David Obou just four minutes later
Leicester pulled one back in the 16th minute through Joshua King
Obou nearly picked out the top corner with a curling effort halfway through the first-half
Billy Eastwood was called into action to keep Palace ahead
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City
Marsh hit the bar on the hour-mark, before converting a second penalty shortly after
Obou got his second with 15 minutes to go
Junior Dixon completed the scoring in the 83rd minute
Full-time: Crystal Palace 5-1 Leicester City