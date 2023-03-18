U18s Report: Five-star Palace dispatch The Foxes

A week on from the comeback in a seven-goal thriller over Arsenal, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed Leicester City to Copers Cope as they looked to consolidate second place.

Manager Rob Quinn made four changes to the side with James Leonard being handed his first start of the season, in place of Kaden Rodney, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Freddie Bell returned to captain the side in place of the in-form Cormac Austin, while last week’s winning goalscorer David Obou came in for Franco Umeh.

Vonnte Williams replaced Rio Cardines, while goalkeeper Billy Eastwood retained his place in the starting XI as Jackson Izquierdo kept a clean sheet for the Under-21s in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal the day prior.