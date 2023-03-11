U18s Report: Palace overcome Arsenal in seven-goal thriller

Summary
Rob Quinn made four changes to the side, with Billy Eastwood making his first start of the season
Arsenal took the lead two minutes in through Seb Ferdinand
Palace responded immediately through Asher Agbinone two minutes later
Agbinone hit the post in the seventh minute
Palace took the lead through Agbinone in the 13th minute
Cormac Austin converted from 12-yards 20 minutes in to give Palace a two-goal cushion
Osman Kamara pulled one back for Arsenal just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Arsenal
Arsenal drew level through Michael Roziak five minutes after the restart
Palace had a number of half-chances as the second-half went on
Freddie Bell and Asher Agbinone forced Noah Cooper into saves late on
With three minutes remaining, David Obou rifled in the winner from the edge of the box
Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-3 Arsenal