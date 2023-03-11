U18s Report: Palace overcome Arsenal in seven-goal thriller

A week from the 4-2 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace faced north London opposition once more as they hosted Arsenal at Copers Cope.

Goalkeeper Billy Eastwood made his first start of the season, coming in for Jackson Izquierdo, amidst four changes. Finley Marjoram, Kaden Rodney, and Hindolo Mustapha were the other three changes as they came in for Caleb Kporha, Jake Grante and David Obou.

Palace found themselves on the back foot early on when Seb Ferdinand put Arsenal ahead with the first chance of the game. The winger drove into the box after a fortunate deflection carried it into his stride and managed to sneak the ball past Eastwood to put the visitors ahead.

Despite conceding so early, the young Eagles were not disheartened. They went straight down the other end and managed to draw level just two minutes later. New signing Franco Umeh managed to lay the ball off for Asher Agbinone who finished brilliantly with a first-time effort on his right-foot.

Momentum swung in Palace’s favour after drawing level. Agbinone rattled the post from a narrow angle, before putting Palace ahead in the 13th minute. Hindolo Mustapha intercepted a weak pass out from Arsenal captain Luis Brown and managed to set Agbinone to finish with ease for his and Palace’s second.

Palace were in the ascendancy and went in search of another to bolster their lead . Forward Zach Marsh was brought down on the edge of the box, 20 minutes in, after a cynical challenge from Josh Nichols and Palace were awarded a penalty.

Cormac Austin, who scored from the spot in the 2-2 draw with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last month, stepped up from 12-yards and duly converted in emphatic fashion to give Palace a two-goal cushion.

Arsenal managed to pull one back just before the break. Osman Kamara received the ball on the edge of the box, turned and shot in one movement and managed to pick out the top corner.