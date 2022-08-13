U18s Report: Young Eagles fall on opening day to Marshall hat-trick

Summary
Rob Quinn named a strong side, featuring five new scholars
Freddie Bell opened the scoring for the young Eagles in the 10th minute
Junior Dixon added a second five minutes later
West Ham created more chances after the water break
Callum Marshall pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham United
Marshall drew West Ham level 10 minutes after the restart
Dixon and Zach Marsh came close to putting Palace ahead near the hour-mark
West Ham took the lead with five minutes remaining as Marshall completed his hat-trick
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United