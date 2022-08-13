U18s Report: Young Eagles fall on opening day to Marshall hat-trick

Following on from last season’s third place finish, the young Eagles welcomed West Ham United to Copers Cope as they kicked off their new campaign.

Rob Quinn named a strong side, with five of the thirteen new scholars taking to the pitch.

The visitors got off to a strong start, enjoying more of the ball and winning a free-kick in the eighth minute that went narrowly over the bar.

Though West Ham had the better start, the young Eagles took the lead 10 minutes in. Skipper Freddie Bell capitalised on lax defending from the Irons and calmly slotted home Palace’s first goal of the new 22/23 season from the edge of the box.

West Ham went straight down the other end from the restart and nearly equalised through Callum Marshall. The No. 7 pulled off a fierce shot inside the six-yard box, though Jackson Izquierdo in the Palace goal was equal to it - getting down low and reacting well to deny the forward.

Junior Dixon made it two for the young Eagles just five minutes later. The striker was slipped in by Zach Marsh and managed to find a finish inside the box - beating both ‘keeper and defender as the ball nestled in the bottom left corner.