This shows the club’s ability to compete at the highest level of development football after being awarded Category 1 Academy status in July 20220.

How the season unfolded is explained below.

August

A flying start (Leicester City, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion)

The young Eagles started the 21/22 campaign by travelling to Leicester City. After initially going a goal behind, Palace turned it around with a quickfire brace from striker Victor Akinwale before half-time. Jadan Raymond added a third in the second-half to seal all three points in a 3-1 victory.

This result set the precedent for the season – showing the side’s resilience to comeback after going behind and demonstrating Akinwale’s impact at centre forward.

His first against the Foxes would be the first of 27 in all competitions, making him the Under-18 Premier League south's top scorer. More on that later.