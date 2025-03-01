Report: Young Eagles comfortably beat Cottagers

Summary
Benamar comes in for Drakes-Thomas as the only change
7: Adams-Collman’s effort on goal is blocked
16 - GOAL: Casey heads home the opener
30: Zepa’s shot for Fulham is way wide
40: Williams fires narrowly wide just before the break
HT: Fulham 0-1 Palace
53: Williams sees an effort turned behind
61: Osei’s effort from a narrow angle is saved
72 - GOAL: Osei makes no mistake from a narrow angle this time around
80: Ali Wahid fires narrowly wide for Fulham
82: Osei’s header is tipped over by Kaiser in the Fulham goal
83: Fulham threaten on the break to no avail
FT: Fulham 0-2 Palace