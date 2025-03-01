Skip navigation

      Report: Young Eagles comfortably beat Cottagers

      Match reports
      Fulham U18
      0
      2
      Crystal Palace U18
      Casey 16'
      Osei Kyremeh 72'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s put in a professional display to emerge with a comfortable 2-0 win away from home against Fulham. Goals from Benji Casey and Jerome Osei in either half sent the young Eagles on their way.

      Summary

      • Benamar comes in for Drakes-Thomas as the only change

      • 7: Adams-Collman’s effort on goal is blocked

      • 16 - GOAL: Casey heads home the opener

      • 30: Zepa’s shot for Fulham is way wide

      • 40: Williams fires narrowly wide just before the break

      • HT: Fulham 0-1 Palace

      • 53: Williams sees an effort turned behind

      • 61: Osei’s effort from a narrow angle is saved

      • 72 - GOAL: Osei makes no mistake from a narrow angle this time around

      • 80: Ali Wahid fires narrowly wide for Fulham

      • 82: Osei’s header is tipped over by Kaiser in the Fulham goal

      • 83: Fulham threaten on the break to no avail

      • FT: Fulham 0-2 Palace

      Crystal Palace Under-18s faced another top-of-the-table clash away at Fulham, a week on from beating second-place Aston Villa 4-1 at Copers Cope.

      There was a single change to the side which trounced Villa, with Dean Benamar coming in for Joel Drakes-Thomas.

      Benamar was recently called up to England Under-17s for their friendlies against the Netherlands, where he scored on his first start. Drakes-Thomas missed out due to being called up to England Under-16s for their UEFA Development Tournament.

      Palace started the first-half brightly, having the first attempt of note on goal. It was worked well down the right-hand side, with Tyler Whyte breaking in behind and managing to pick out a cross which fell to Kai-Reece Adams-Collman, though the attempt on goal was blocked.

      The early pressure was made to count as the South Londoners took the lead with just over a quarter of an hour on the clock.

      An excellent ball in from Euan Danaher found Benji Casey in the box - the No. 9 rose highest, holding off a challenge, to head home past Dino Kaiser in the Fulham goal.

      Fulham’s best, and only, attempt of the half came through Maculey Zepa. The No. 7 fired an effort high and wide, into the adjacent housing at Motspur Park.

      Captain Seb Williams nearly added a second five minutes before the break after being played in by Jerome Osei, however his attempt on goal was just wide of the post.

      The young Eagles took a slender lead into the break and looked to add to it in the second-half. Williams was again at the forefront of the attack and forced Kaiser into a save; Danaher’s follow-up attempt from a corner was blocked.

      On the hour-mark, after being played in by Casey, Osei had an attempt from a narrow angle saved by Kaiser. This wasn’t the case 10 minutes later as he managed to fire home from arguably an even tighter angle, following great build-up play from Jasper Judd.

      A third looked on the cards as Palace continued to enjoy more of the ball in the Fulham final third - Osei saw a header from inside the six-yard box tipped over the bar by Kaiser.

      Fulham did threaten late on, with Aiden Evans leading the charge, though it was to no avail as Palace saw out the time that remained to earn another three points on the road.

      The result means they maintain first place in the U18 Premier League South, a point ahead of Southampton and five clear of Chelsea in second-place.

      Fulham: Kaiser (GK), Walters, Picotto, Cooke, Schutter, Slade, Zepa (Grant, 76), Chingwaro, Dair (Lubega, 76), Evans, Ali Wahid.

      Subs not used: Khan, Hall, Taylor.

      Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Benamar, Danaher, Somade, Fasida, Whyte, Adams-Collman, Casey, Williams, Osei (Martin, 85).

      Subs not used: Muwana, Mason (GK), Henry, Okoli.

