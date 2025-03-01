Report: Young Eagles comfortably beat Cottagers

Crystal Palace Under-18s faced another top-of-the-table clash away at Fulham, a week on from beating second-place Aston Villa 4-1 at Copers Cope.

There was a single change to the side which trounced Villa, with Dean Benamar coming in for Joel Drakes-Thomas.

Benamar was recently called up to England Under-17s for their friendlies against the Netherlands, where he scored on his first start. Drakes-Thomas missed out due to being called up to England Under-16s for their UEFA Development Tournament.

Palace started the first-half brightly, having the first attempt of note on goal. It was worked well down the right-hand side, with Tyler Whyte breaking in behind and managing to pick out a cross which fell to Kai-Reece Adams-Collman, though the attempt on goal was blocked.

The early pressure was made to count as the South Londoners took the lead with just over a quarter of an hour on the clock.

An excellent ball in from Euan Danaher found Benji Casey in the box - the No. 9 rose highest, holding off a challenge, to head home past Dino Kaiser in the Fulham goal.