Build-up: Palace arrive at Villa Park

14:20

Jordan Ayew feels that if Palace keep performing to the same standard of recent weeks, with the addition of a little bit of luck, results will soon start to follow.

Ayew and Palace have held in-form opposition in the shape of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Liverpool to draws – and arguably ought to have won the latter two.

With the foundations of solidity present, therefore, Ayew feels his side simply have to keep doing what they have been doing.

The Palace No. 9 said of the 0-0 draw against Liverpool: “[There were] positives. We were a bit unlucky because we could have scored. We had opportunities. It’s still Liverpool, even though they are not at their best.

“We have picked up some kind of momentum. Obviously, it was a difficult game. We did really well. We fought. We respected the gameplan. The gameplan worked very well – what was missing was just a goal.

“Obviously at the moment, with the fixtures that we have, it’s a bit tough, but we’re going through it, we’re doing well, we’re pushing hard, and we don’t need to panic, because we’re in a good place.

“We just need to keep working hard and to keep pushing, and we just need that little bit of luck. We need to fight for it, and we’ll keep on doing what we’re doing. It will come.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Ayew continued: “We’ve been playing really well in the last three games. Brentford… we should have won that game, but were unlucky – it’s part of the game.

“Villa is a tough place to go – a big club with a big fanbase – but we know our qualities, we trust ourselves and we know we can go there and put in a performance and we’ll see.”

Regarding the remained of the campaign, Ayew feels his side want: “To finish as high as possible. Obviously, to start winning games, and to finish as high as possible – and after [that], we’ll see.

“[For me], it’s just to keep on pushing, keep on working hard for the team, keep on doing what I’ve been doing – working hard, and my time will come – and put in good performances. The rest will follow.”

14:10

You’ve seen the teams, now check out our in-depth preview before kick-off…

Team news

14:00

Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace upon his return from injury as Patrick Vieira makes two changes to his side to take on Aston Villa.

Zaha replaces Jeff Schlupp in an attacking lineup, with Ebere Eze also coming into the side in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta. Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew complete the attack.

In midfield, Sambi Lokonga and Cheick Doucouré continue their partnership, as do Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi at the back, flanked by Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell. Vicente Guaita starts once again in goal.