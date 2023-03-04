Build-up: Palace arrive at Villa Park

Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Villa Park.
Crystal Palace are taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League (15:00 kick-off) - follow all the build-up from Villa Park below!
14:20
Jordan Ayew feels that if Palace keep performing to the same standard of recent weeks, with the addition of a little bit of luck, results will soon start to follow.
Ayew and Palace have held in-form opposition in the shape of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Liverpool to draws – and arguably ought to have won the latter two.
With the foundations of solidity present, therefore, Ayew feels his side simply have to keep doing what they have been doing.
The Palace No. 9 said of the 0-0 draw against Liverpool: “[There were] positives. We were a bit unlucky because we could have scored. We had opportunities. It’s still Liverpool, even though they are not at their best.
“We have picked up some kind of momentum. Obviously, it was a difficult game. We did really well. We fought. We respected the gameplan. The gameplan worked very well – what was missing was just a goal.
“Obviously at the moment, with the fixtures that we have, it’s a bit tough, but we’re going through it, we’re doing well, we’re pushing hard, and we don’t need to panic, because we’re in a good place.
“We just need to keep working hard and to keep pushing, and we just need that little bit of luck. We need to fight for it, and we’ll keep on doing what we’re doing. It will come.”
Looking ahead to Saturday, Ayew continued: “We’ve been playing really well in the last three games. Brentford… we should have won that game, but were unlucky – it’s part of the game.
“Villa is a tough place to go – a big club with a big fanbase – but we know our qualities, we trust ourselves and we know we can go there and put in a performance and we’ll see.”
Regarding the remained of the campaign, Ayew feels his side want: “To finish as high as possible. Obviously, to start winning games, and to finish as high as possible – and after [that], we’ll see.
“[For me], it’s just to keep on pushing, keep on working hard for the team, keep on doing what I’ve been doing – working hard, and my time will come – and put in good performances. The rest will follow.”
14:10
Team news
14:00
Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace upon his return from injury as Patrick Vieira makes two changes to his side to take on Aston Villa.
Zaha replaces Jeff Schlupp in an attacking lineup, with Ebere Eze also coming into the side in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta. Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew complete the attack.
In midfield, Sambi Lokonga and Cheick Doucouré continue their partnership, as do Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi at the back, flanked by Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell. Vicente Guaita starts once again in goal.
Mateta is available off the bench alongside Odsonne Edouard as Palace’s attacking reinforcements, with Will Hughes, Naouirou Ahamada, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic also among the replacements.
Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Moreno, Ramsey, Kamara.
Subs: Olsen (GK), Sinisalo (GK), Traoré, Chambers, Young, Durán, Digne, Bailey.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Ayew, Eze, Olise, Zaha.
Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada.
13:50
From the manager…
13:40
Patrick Vieira is delighted to have a full squad once more for the trip to Aston Villa – admitting that his selection headache is a welcome one.
The Palace manager confirmed earlier in his pre-match press conference that Wilfried Zaha would be involved at Villa Park following his recovery from an injury sustained against Newcastle United in January.
Reflecting on his team’s form without their No. 11, Vieira said: “It’s always about how you look at it. We only lost once, but we didn’t win any games, so outside of those numbers, it’s about the performances of the team in and out of possession.
“I think players grow and take responsibility as well. Looking at Michael Olise, the way he’s been playing recently, he’s shown more maturity in his game, and as a manager, what I want is to have all the best players on the field and all the best players available to play.
“Of course, not having Wilfried was a miss for us, but on the other side I had some players who took responsibility, and I want the other players to take the same kind of responsibility even when Wilfried is here.
“Yes, he’s an important player for us, but it’s not just about him – it’s about how we can perform as a team, and of course if we perform well, Wilfried with his quality will score those goals, so I count on him as much as I count on all the players around him.
“I think at every club you have players who are quite important. If you’re talking about Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne is important to the way they want to play. Wilfried is important for us as a player.
“He has experience, he can score goals, he is a leader of the group, but at the same time you need those players around [him] with the quality that we have to perform at the level we know that they can do, and they need to do it week after week. I expect more from some players in the squad to perform at a better level.
“It’s good to have everybody back from injuries, and of course it makes it really tough for me to choose the squad and the starting eleven.
“As a football club we have four good centre-backs, and when you look at Tonks [James Tomkins] or Chris [Richards], every time that they played, they did really well for the team, and this is what I want as a manager: to have those kinds of options. That will raise the competitiveness in training and that will be the best for the team.”
13:30
Over 100 miles separate Selhurst Park and Villa Park as the crow flies – and yet links between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, historical kit colours aside, abound in football.
The two sides have met on 49 post-War occasions, with 21 of those fixtures coming in the Premier League action: Palace winning eight times, and Villa seven.
Before kick-off, take a look at seven memorable players – all of whom have made recent senior appearances for both clubs…
13:20
Past meetings
13:10
Wilfried Zaha was at the double as Palace put Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to the sword at Selhurst Park in August, completing the comeback after Ollie Watkins’ opening goal just five minutes in. Jean-Philippe Mateta dutifully added a third late on and the Eagles could not be caught.
Patrick Vieira’s men last visited Villa Park in May, 2022, where Watkins was their kryptonite once again. He netted the opener in controversial circumstances, grappling with Marc Guéhi in the penalty area, before Jeff Schlupp equalised with just eight minutes remaining to earn Palace a deserved point.
Welcome to Villa Park
13:00
It’s been the scene of some of football’s finest hours: European Cup triumph; legendary FA Cup semi-finals; Dwight Gayle’s late winner in 2013/14; and so on…
We’re back again in 2023 for a fixture that is rarely short of incident, as Palace take on a confident Aston Villa side under Unai Emery looking for a win that would take them within two points of the top-half.
We’ve got all the build-up, action and reaction for you right here, so stay tuned…