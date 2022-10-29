Palace secure third straight home win with 1-0 Saints victory

Crystal Palace secured a third straight home win on Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton.

The clash tested Palace's attributes across the pitch, with the first-half a display of offensive might and the second a masterclass in pragmatic game management.

The hosts started brightest and forced Saints onto the back foot for most of the first-half, looking particularly strong through an attacking line of Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise, fed by Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.

Eze and Zaha almost linked-up spectacularly when the former back-heeled the ball over his head in an audacious trick before finding the latter, who shot narrowly wide.

Edouard was next to try his luck and Selhurst thought he'd clinched the lead when he put the ball into the back of the net, but the linesman swiftly raised his flag for an offside in the buildup.

Shortly after and a similar chance arose: this time Tyrick Mitchell broke forward along the left and squared to Edouard. There was no flag this time, and the players and fans could release the celebration they were denied minutes before.

Coming out for the second-half Palace faced a different challenge, defending against a newly energised Saints side that kept Vicente Guaita alert.

The goalkeeper performed admirably however and his back four restricted Southampton's major chances. Patrick Vieira made a few defence-minded substitutions and Palace changed tack: keeping their shape and frustrating the visitors for much of the second-half.

By the full-time whistle they had secure another home win through contrasting, but equally well-executed, halves.