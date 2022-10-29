Palace secure third straight home win with 1-0 Saints victory

A look at today’s guests
14:05
Southampton have made just one change, bringing in Ché Adams for Adam Armstrong.
Adams has netted five goals this season, more than any other Saints player.
They are suffering from several injuries currently, including to Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Roméo Lavia.
Team news
14:00
Patrick Vieira has made one change to the team that lost against Everton, naming Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of Jordan Ayew.
On the bench is 18-year-old Jack Wells-Morrison, making a Premier League squad for the first time.
Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Milivojević, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.
Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Ebiowei, Ayew, Mateta.
Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Perraud, Salisu, Ćaleta-Car, Lyanco, S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Adams.
Subs: McCarthy (GK), Maitland-Niles, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott, Payne, A. Armstrong.