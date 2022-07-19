Skip navigation
Live: Gillingham v Palace build-up

Match reports
Gillingham
Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace take on Gillingham in the day's second pre-season friendly, kicking-off at 19:00 BST. Keep returning here for the latest updates from pre- through to post-match.

Please refresh for the latest updates.

Live from Gillingham

17:30

Hello and welcome to the second half of Crystal Palace's friendly double-header today.

Earlier the south Londoners faced Manchester United in Melbourne, and at 19:00 a mixed squad of first-team players who have not travelled to Australia and Academy players will take on Gillingham in Kent.

As we build-up to tonight's clash, check out reaction to the United game below.

