Report: Palace U18s earn deserved draw after late penalty

Summary
- Rio Cardines makes his first start of the season
- Norwich take the lead after 10 minutes through Kenneth Aboh close to goal
- Palace respond well, forcing their hosts back and calling goalkeeper Caleb Ansen into action
- The south Londoners pull level through Cardines after a strong spell of pressure
- Norwich regain their lead quickly, with Aboh heading home on the end of Alfie Pinyoun’s well-placed cross
- Half-time: Norwich City 2-1 Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Hindolo Mustapha's goalbound header was saved by Ansen early on in the second-half
- Zach Marsh won a penalty for Palace on the hour-mark, but Ansen saved Junior Dixon's effort
- Palace drew level late on after Asher Agbinone stepped up to level with a penalty late on
- Full-time: Norwich City 2-2 Crystal Palace Under-18s
Two similar styles came head to head when Crystal Palace kicked-off against Norwich City, with the Eagles and Canaries both pushing forward best along the left-wing but meeting organised defences more than capable of shutting-out attacks around the markings of the penalty box.
They were well-matched throughout the opening 10 minutes but the hosts enjoyed the greater attacking impetus. That paid off with the game’s first shot on target when Michael Reindorf played the ball to Harrison Thompson, who drove along the right-wing before whipping a cross into the box.
Under pressure from the home defence, Kenneth Aboh had to be strong to knock the ball in first time from a few yards out.