Report: Palace U18s earn deserved draw after late penalty

Palace responded well, keeping their heads up and focused on the task at hand, pushing their hosts back and forcing ‘keeper Caleb Ansen to defend his goal-mouth.

Adler Nascimento landed a shot on target by sending a dipping free-kick towards the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards, but Ansen rose up and got a fairly comfortable palm to it.

The midfielder went closer still soon after, running into the box and whipping a ball across goal which Ansen pushed out. The chance remained live however and finally ended when Freddie Bell struck wide of the frame.

The south Londoners sustained their pressure as Norwich struggled to re-establish their grip on the game, encapsulated by an impressive run from Hindolo Mustapha, who broke to the byline and chipped a ball towards the near post to no avail.

They earned a deserved reward as Norwich sat deep for a prolonged period. Rio Cardines bagged the equaliser on his first start of the season, netting from the centre of the box after Marsh produced a lively run on the right – as he had frequently throughout the half.

The goal was no more than Palace deserved but the home side negated it with speed. Their lead was restored impressively as Alfie Pinyoun crossed from afar into the box and Aboh headed home a second first time, far past the flying Jackson Izquierdo in goal.