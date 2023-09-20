The competition structure pits 12 Category 1 sides from England against 12 of the best European sides in three separate groups of eight.

In each group, the four English sides will face the four European sides once. The English sides will not play each other in the group stage.

The top two from each group, along with two of the best third-place sides, will progress to the quarter-finals.

The Premier League International Cup isn’t the only competition that Palace U21s are competing in this season. They got off to a winning start in their Premier League Cup campaign and they will also be travelling to face League One and League Two opposition in the EFL Trophy.

