This is the first game of the new Premier League International Cup campaign for Darren Powell’s side, having made the final of the tournament last season.
They find themselves in Group C of the tournament and will not only face Spanish giants Bilbao, but also Benfica, Feyenoord and Monaco.
Incidentally, this is the first of 12 allotted games that the side will play at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium. Fans can be there to see every minute of the action unfold by purchasing tickets from just £2 - click HERE for more information.