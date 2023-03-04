U18s Report: 10-man Palace fall to Spurs

Spurs looked for a way back into the game and came close to halving the deficit five minutes before the break. Damola Ajayi broke free in midfield and saw his right-footed effort from outside the box bounce back off the base of the post, which meant that Palace went into the break with a two-goal cushion.
Shortly after the restart, Palace were unfortunately reduced to 10-men as Franco Umeh was shown a second yellow card after a rather innocuous challenge. Spurs wasted no time in capitalising on the man advantage as Rio Kyerematen scored from the free-kick awarded immediately after the second yellow.
Momentum swung in favour of the hosts as they managed to notch two quick-fire goals to take the lead 10 minutes after the red card. Both goals came from Callum Olusesi - the first of which came from close range after an initial Izquierdo save and the second was a deflected strike effort following a corner.
Second-half substitute completed the scoring for Spurs, with a curling effort from the corner of the box. The fourth came with just over fifteen minutes to play and ultimately put the hosts out of sight. Palace’s best efforts in the half fell to Marsh, though they were blocked and saved respectively.
The defeat means the young Eagles remain in third place in the Under 18 Premier League South, level on points with Fulham and two ahead of Spurs.
Tottenham Hotspur: Bloedorn (GK), McKnight, Linton, Dorrington, Andiyapan (Morgan, 87), Kyerematen, Ajayi, Black (Hall, 68), Donley (Lehane, 79), Olusesi, Irow (Akhamrich, 45).
Subs not used: Krasniqi (GK).
Crystal Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Kporha (Williams, 52), Grante, Jemide, Cardines, Austin, Reid (Bell, 68), Umeh, Obou (Dixon, 61), Agbinone (Socoliche, 68), Marsh.
Subs not used: Eastwood (GK).