U18s Report: 10-man Palace fall to Spurs

A week on from their 3-1 win away at Arsenal, Crystal Palace Under-18s continued their expeditions in north London as they faced Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with David Obou coming in for his first start in place of Joe Gibbard. Recent signing Franco Umeh continued in the attacking third of the pitch, as did fellow new recruit Dylan Reid.

Neither side could find a breakthrough early on. Half-chances from Umeh and Zach Marsh came and went for the young Eagles, while Spurs barely tested Jackson Izquierdo in the Palace goal.

Palace took the lead with their first real chance of the game. Centre-back Jake Grante saw Caleb Kporha in space down the right-hand side and managed to play a perfectly weighted ball for him to latch on to. The right-back cut inside and darted into the box before finishing on his left-foot past Carey Bloedorn in the Spurs goal.

The young Eagles doubled their lead just over 10 minutes later with a sensational effort from Asher Agbinone. Another incisive ball from Grante picked out Agbinone on the edge of the box and the forward took a touch before rifling an inch-perfect strike which beat Bloedorn and cannoned in off the crossbar.