U18s Report: 10-man Palace fall to Spurs

Match reports
Tottenham Hotspur U18
4
Kyerematen 53'
Olusesi 58' 63'
Hall 73'
2
Crystal Palace U18
Kporha 18'
Agbinone 30'

The 10-men of Crystal Palace Under-18s were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur on a cold Saturday morning at Hotspur Way. Two stunning efforts from Caleb Kporha and Asher Agbinone gave Palace a first-half lead, however a red card for Franco Umeh and four second-half Spurs goals saw Palace fall to defeat.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with David Obou making his first start in place of Joe Gibbard

  • Palace took the lead in the 18th minute through a solo Caleb Kporha run

  • Asher Agbinone scored a sensational effort from the edge of the box half an hour in

  • Spurs hit the post through Damola Ajayi in the 40th minute

  • Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Crystal Palace

  • Franco Umeh was shown a second yellow card in the 51st minute

  • Rio Kyerematen scored immediately after Palace went down to 10 men

  • Callum Olusesi levelled for Spurs in the 58th minute

  • Spurs took the lead through Olusesi just after the hour-mark

  • Tyrese Hall completed the scoring for Spurs with a curling effort 15 minutes from time

  • Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Crystal Palace

A week on from their 3-1 win away at Arsenal, Crystal Palace Under-18s continued their expeditions in north London as they faced Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with David Obou coming in for his first start in place of Joe Gibbard. Recent signing Franco Umeh continued in the attacking third of the pitch, as did fellow new recruit Dylan Reid.

Neither side could find a breakthrough early on. Half-chances from Umeh and Zach Marsh came and went for the young Eagles, while Spurs barely tested Jackson Izquierdo in the Palace goal.

Palace took the lead with their first real chance of the game. Centre-back Jake Grante saw Caleb Kporha in space down the right-hand side and managed to play a perfectly weighted ball for him to latch on to. The right-back cut inside and darted into the box before finishing on his left-foot past Carey Bloedorn in the Spurs goal.

The young Eagles doubled their lead just over 10 minutes later with a sensational effort from Asher Agbinone. Another incisive ball from Grante picked out Agbinone on the edge of the box and the forward took a touch before rifling an inch-perfect strike which beat Bloedorn and cannoned in off the crossbar.

Spurs looked for a way back into the game and came close to halving the deficit five minutes before the break. Damola Ajayi broke free in midfield and saw his right-footed effort from outside the box bounce back off the base of the post, which meant that Palace went into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Shortly after the restart, Palace were unfortunately reduced to 10-men as Franco Umeh was shown a second yellow card after a rather innocuous challenge. Spurs wasted no time in capitalising on the man advantage as Rio Kyerematen scored from the free-kick awarded immediately after the second yellow.

Momentum swung in favour of the hosts as they managed to notch two quick-fire goals to take the lead 10 minutes after the red card. Both goals came from Callum Olusesi - the first of which came from close range after an initial Izquierdo save and the second was a deflected strike effort following a corner.

Second-half substitute completed the scoring for Spurs, with a curling effort from the corner of the box. The fourth came with just over fifteen minutes to play and ultimately put the hosts out of sight. Palace’s best efforts in the half fell to Marsh, though they were blocked and saved respectively.

The defeat means the young Eagles remain in third place in the Under 18 Premier League South, level on points with Fulham and two ahead of Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur: Bloedorn (GK), McKnight, Linton, Dorrington, Andiyapan (Morgan, 87), Kyerematen, Ajayi, Black (Hall, 68), Donley (Lehane, 79), Olusesi, Irow (Akhamrich, 45).

Subs not used: Krasniqi (GK).

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Kporha (Williams, 52), Grante, Jemide, Cardines, Austin, Reid (Bell, 68), Umeh, Obou (Dixon, 61), Agbinone (Socoliche, 68), Marsh.

Subs not used: Eastwood (GK).

