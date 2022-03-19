U23s Report: Point apiece as Eagles held by Gunners

The Eagles got off to a good start, with Premier League 2 Player of the Month Jesurun Rak-Sakyi testing Ovie Ejeheri in the Arsenal goal early on. The winger danced his way into the box from the right hand side, but his effort across goal was parried and then smothered by the Arsenal ‘keeper.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in the first-half, though for Palace they were all occurring down the right. Nya Kirby floated in a free-kick from near the byline into the box which found Dan Quick unmarked, however his ball back across the box was well dealt with.

David Boateng went on multiple surging runs from right-back, combining well with Rak-Sakyi and England Under-18 International Jack Wells-Morrison, including one where he went down inside the box - though his protests fell on deaf ears.

The best attempts of the half for both sides came from free-kicks. Whilst Miguel Azeez’s free-kick from 25-yards out was easily dealt with by Joe Whitworth, Kirby’s free-kick from 20-yards out went narrowly over the bar.