U23s Report: Point apiece as Eagles held by Gunners

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with David Omilabu coming in for Scott Banks
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tested Ovie Ejeheri early on
Nya Kirby fired a free-kick just over the bar 10 minutes before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Arsenal
Marcelo Flores put Arsenal in front in the 55th minute
John-Kymani Gordon and Rak-Sakyi came close to levelling
Kirby levelled with just over 10 minutes remaining, slotting home after Rak-Sakyi hit the post
Joe Whitworth pulled off a diving save deep into injury time to ensure the draw
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal
A week on from the narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of reigning Premier League 2 Division 1 champions Manchester City, the Eagles welcomed north London rivals Arsenal to Copers Cope for their fourth successive home game.
Paddy McCarthy made one change to the side, with David Omilabu coming in for Scotland Under-21 international Scott Banks.