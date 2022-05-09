U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi hat-trick seals 5th place PL2 Division 1 finish

Summary
Paddy McCarthy named the same starting XI which won against Leicester
Joe Whitworth reacted well early on to deny Louie Watson
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi headed Palace in front just after the half-hour mark
Five minutes later, he got his second with an excellent finish
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-0 Derby County
Scott Banks and Rak-Sakyi came close to adding a third for Palace after the restart
Josh Shonibare pulled one back for Derby on the hour-mark
With 15 minutes remaining, Rak-Sakyi secured his hat-trick from the penalty spot
Victor Akinwale had a chance to add a fourth deep into stoppage time
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Derby County