U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi hat-trick seals 5th place PL2 Division 1 finish

A week on from the nine-man 3-2 triumph over Leicester City, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles welcomed Derby County to Selhurst Park for their final game of the Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

No changes were made to the side which beat Leicester. Tayo Adaramola served his one match ban as he was ineligible for the Under-18s’ 2-1 victory over Brighton, meanwhile Fionn Mooney was on the bench for the first time at this level.

Louie Watson, brother of Palace’s centre-back Noah Watson, forced Joe Whitworth into a strong save early on as Derby crafted the first real chance of the game six minutes in.

That proved to be the only effort of note as the sides effectively cancelled each other out in the opening half hour.

Palace opened the scoring through none other than leading goalscorer Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The winger popped up at the far post to get on the end of an excellently weighted Scott Banks cross, which beat Harry Evans in the Derby goal, to put the Eagles ahead.